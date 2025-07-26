South Carolina Heat Emergency: Temperatures Soar to 107°F, Heat Advisories in Effect Through Monday Night

COLUMBIA, SC — A blistering heat wave has settled over South Carolina, pushing heat index values up to 112°F across the Midlands and prompting multiple heat advisories and warnings from the National Weather Service.

The advisory covers a large swath of counties including Lexington, Sumter, Orangeburg, Saluda, and Richland, with alerts in place through 9 p.m. Sunday, and an Extreme Heat Watch continuing through Monday evening at 8 p.m.

Dangerous Heat Index Nears Record Levels

The NWS Columbia office reports that actual high temperatures are expected to hit 103°F on both Sunday and Monday, with humidity making it feel significantly hotter — as high as 112°F. Overnight lows will only fall to the low 80s, offering minimal relief for vulnerable populations.

The advisory warns of increased risk for heat-related illnesses, especially among:

Children

Outdoor workers

The elderly

People without access to air conditioning

Officials are urging residents to stay indoors during peak hours, stay hydrated, and check on neighbors, especially the elderly or those without cooling systems.

Impact on Travel and Infrastructure

Travelers across I-20, I-26, and I-77 should expect potential road delays or emergency closures, as road crews may adjust work schedules to avoid peak heat conditions.

Utility companies have begun preparing for surges in electricity use, which could strain parts of the power grid. Blackouts are not expected but remain possible if usage exceeds forecasted levels.

Local Forecast: Columbia and Surrounding Areas

Five-Day Forecast for Columbia, SC:

Saturday: Sunny and hot, high of 100°F. Feels like 107°F.

Sunny and hot, high of 100°F. Feels like 107°F. Sunday: Mostly sunny, high of 103°F. Feels like 112°F.

Mostly sunny, high of 103°F. Feels like 112°F. Monday: Scorching with heat index up to 112°F. Storms possible late.

Scorching with heat index up to 112°F. Storms possible late. Tuesday: High near 98°F with chance of nighttime storms.

High near 98°F with chance of nighttime storms. Wednesday: Partly sunny and 98°F with afternoon storms possible.

Community Alert: How are you staying cool in this heat wave? Share tips and photos with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel to help others prepare safely.