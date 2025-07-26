Catawba County Crash Kills Teen and Child, Driver Charged with DWI

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A devastating early morning crash in Catawba County has left two people dead and two others injured after a vehicle driven by an allegedly impaired 21-year-old man lost control and overturned off Boggs Road, authorities confirmed.

Crash kills two passengers, injures driver and front seat passenger

The fatal incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday, July 17, when a 2013 Ford Fusion was traveling west on Boggs Road, near Hunsucker Drive. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), the car crossed the center line, veered off the left side of the road, and crashed into multiple trees after overturning.

The driver, identified as Braiden Edward Cole, 21, of Catawba, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. His front seat passenger, 53-year-old Donnie Wayne Wilson Jr. of Claremont, sustained serious injuries and was also hospitalized.

In the back seat were 19-year-old Savanah Averie Saine, of Valdese, and an unnamed juvenile girl. Tragically, both died at the scene. Investigators noted that neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment suspected, driver now facing felony charges

The NCSHP determined that impairment likely played a role in the deadly crash. Cole was arrested and charged with:

Driving while impaired

Two counts of felony death by motor vehicle

The crash closed Boggs Road for several hours as authorities conducted an on-scene investigation.

Crash location has deadly history

This stretch of Boggs Road near Hunsucker Drive was also the site of a fatal crash in September 2024, when heavy rain ahead of Hurricane Helene led to a head-on collision that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured five others.

