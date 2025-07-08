Over 80 Rescued as Flash Floods Devastate Durham County, North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Torrential rain in Durham County overnight has left entire neighborhoods underwater, with more than 80 residents rescued by boat after rising floodwaters trapped people in homes and vehicles.

Emergency crews responded throughout the night and early morning as flash flooding swept through residential areas, prompting urgent evacuations by watercraft. The flood event, which many local officials are calling unprecedented in recent memory, has now impacted thousands.

Widespread Power Outages and Road Closures

The flooding has left over 19,000 people without power, according to emergency management reports, and more than 120 roads have been rendered impassable or destroyed.

Utility crews have been deployed, but officials caution that restoration efforts may take days in harder-hit zones.

Drone footage from the area shows entire streets and lawns submerged in brown floodwaters. Cars are partially or fully underwater, and homes appear surrounded by lakes of standing water where roads once were.

Rescue Efforts and Emergency Response

Durham County officials say the 80+ rescues were carried out by a combination of local fire departments, volunteer rescue teams, and the National Guard, who worked around the clock to pull trapped residents — including elderly individuals and children — to safety.

“These people were clinging to porches, rooftops, or trapped in cars,” said one firefighter who helped with the operation. “We had to use flat-bottom boats to reach them because the water was flowing too fast for normal vehicles.”

There have been no confirmed fatalities in Durham County as of this report, though neighboring counties are still assessing damage and conducting wellness checks.

Flooding Tied to Broader Atmospheric Moisture Trend

Meteorologists have linked this storm to record-high precipitable water levels in the atmosphere — a trend observed globally over the past few years and tied to climate shifts. With warmer air holding more moisture, storms like this are becoming more capable of dropping massive rain totals in short periods.

The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Emergency, the highest flood alert, ahead of the rainfall — but many say the speed and scale of flooding still caught some off guard.

Community Urged to Avoid Travel and Check on Neighbors

Officials are asking residents to stay off the roads, avoid flooded areas, and check on elderly or disabled neighbors. Shelters have been opened throughout the region for those displaced by the storm.

The situation remains fluid, with more rain forecast for later in the week.

