Woman Allegedly Stabs Three Children, Kills One, Then Sets House on Fire in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A horrifying scene unfolded on the Fourth of July in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood, where a woman allegedly stabbed three children—killing one—before setting the home on fire, according to CNN Newsource via WBTV.

4-Year-Old Killed, Two Siblings Injured

Police say the suspect, a 45-year-old woman, unleashed a brutal knife attack on three children inside the residence. The youngest, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as 4-year-old Jordan Wallace, suffered a fatal stab wound to the chest and later died at the hospital.

A 13-year-old girl was critically injured, sustaining multiple stab wounds to her face, chest, and back, while a 10-year-old boy received a stab wound to the right arm, according to Chicago Fire Department and police sources.

Flames and Chaos as Police Arrived

Authorities initially responded to the home for a medical emergency call just after 9 a.m. on July 4. When officers arrived, they encountered a working fire and quickly discovered a bloody crime scene inside.

“I got this child yelling for help out the basement window,” one officer was heard saying over police radio. “We’re trying to get her out of the window. I do see blood.”

As the fire intensified, the blaze spread to a neighboring residence, damaging the roof and sending two more people to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three police officers were also treated after inhaling smoke.

Neighbors in Shock

Residents described the tragic events as devastating and incomprehensible, particularly on what was supposed to be a holiday of celebration.

“It was devastating. You never want to hear that anyone’s life is taken, especially a child,” said neighbor Angie Perez.

“These lives are ruined… Any kind of tragedy, it trumps any kind of happiness in the future,” she added.

Another neighbor, Juan Miranda, echoed the heartbreak:

“It’s sad because today is a day of celebration. It’s sad.”

Suspect in Custody, Motive Under Investigation

The woman was taken into custody at the scene, though her identity has not been officially released. Police would not confirm her relationship to the children but stated the incident was clearly domestic in nature.

Authorities have not announced any formal charges yet, but the investigation remains active.

