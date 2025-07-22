Calabash, North Carolina: Seafood Capital of the World and a Charming Coastal Retreat

CALABASH, NORTH CAROLINA — Tucked away in southeastern North Carolina near the South Carolina border, the small fishing town of Calabash has earned a giant reputation. Known far and wide as the “Seafood Capital of the World,” this charming community blends coastal traditions, laid-back lifestyle, and welcoming affordability, making it both a tourist gem and an increasingly popular retirement destination.

Why Calabash Holds the Seafood Crown

Calabash’s claim to fame stems from a unique style of seafood preparation: a light coating of flour or cornmeal on shrimp and fish before deep frying. This crisp, golden technique gave rise to the now-famous “Calabash-style” seafood, which draws visitors from across the Southeast.

Top spots to experience this local flavor include:

Waterfront Seafood Shack , perched right by the marsh

Beck's Restaurant, serving Calabash-style seafood since 1940

A Retirement Haven with Coastal Vibes

With a population just over 2,400, Calabash is part of the Brunswick Islands region and offers a retirement lifestyle that’s both affordable and amenity-rich. Real estate options like the Kingfish Bay Development boast riverfront parks, fishing piers, clubhouses, pools, and quick access to Sunset Beach, all while keeping average home prices in the $500,000 range.

Broker Ty Bellamy says Calabash offers “affordability and the laid-back coastal lifestyle,” rarely found together. The town’s atmosphere continues to attract newcomers without losing its small-town roots.

Where to Stay in and Around Calabash

Though lodging options in Calabash are limited, nearby Sunset Beach offers the charming Sunset Inn, praised for its views and peaceful setting. For larger groups or longer stays, visitors often turn to vacation rentals via Airbnb or Vrbo, including options in nearby towns like Ocean Isle Beach, Shallotte, and Little River, SC.

Things to Do: Nature, Art, and Adventure

Explore the Calabash River by kayak or tour boat, enjoying stunning sunsets and dolphin sightings with companies like the Calabash Fishing Fleet

Shop and admire local art at Sunset River Gallery , featuring over 140 artists and hosting live jazz nights and seasonal art markets

Boutique Shopping and Unique Finds

Victoria's Ragpatch : A women's boutique known for upscale, fun styles from brands like Lily Pulitzer

Not Just Seafood: Local Favorites to Try

The Bagel Dock Café : Great for a quick, hearty breakfast before a day at the beach

: A Mediterranean-style dinner favorite with a bustling bar and savory pasta dishes Calabash Creamery: A beloved stop for homemade ice cream in flavors like birthday cake and Southern bourbon pecan

When to Visit

Summer is the peak season, filled with lively restaurants and busy boardwalks—but it comes with heat and crowds. Locals recommend spring and early fall for the best experience: fresh seafood, milder weather, and fewer visitors.

Getting There and Around

The closest major airport is Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), about 30 miles away. Renting a car is the best way to explore Calabash and surrounding coastal towns. While the town center is walkable, the wider region is best navigated by vehicle.

Thinking about visiting or retiring in Calabash? This coastal haven offers more than just fresh-caught seafood. From waterfront relaxation to arts and golf, Calabash is North Carolina’s hidden treasure waiting to be discovered.

