76-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead in Driveway of Cabarrus County Home

NORTH CAROLINA — Authorities in Cabarrus County are investigating a tragic homicide after a 76-year-old man was found dead in the driveway of his home just south of Rockwell on Friday morning.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at around 10 a.m. reporting an unresponsive individual at a residence on Emanuel Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the body of Ralph Eudy, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Victim’s Truck Missing, Investigators Seek Public’s Help

Authorities believe a 2012 white Chevrolet Colorado, belonging to Eudy, is missing from the scene. The vehicle has a noticeable stain on the tailgate and bears a North Carolina license plate ZV9249.

Detectives have also received reports from social media users who mentioned a silver four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Intrepid, seen in the area around the time of the incident. The tag number of the vehicle is unknown, and investigators have yet to connect the vehicle or its driver to the crime. However, officials say they would like to interview the individual driving it to determine whether they may have seen or heard anything relevant.

Tip Line Open for Leads

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about Eudy’s stolen truck or the unidentified silver vehicle to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous by:

Calling the tip line at 704-932-7463 (704-93CRIME)

at (704-93CRIME) Texting CRIMES (274637) with your information

with your information Or contacting the non-emergency line at 704-920-3000 (option 1)

The case is currently being treated as an active homicide investigation, and no suspects have been named as of Saturday.

Have you seen the missing white Chevrolet Colorado or the silver Dodge in the Rockwell area? Your tip — even a small one — could help bring answers. Share information anonymously with Cabarrus County investigators today.