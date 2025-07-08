DOJ Lawsuit in North Carolina Raises Concerns Over Voter Access

RALEIGH, NC — A controversial lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) against the North Carolina State Board of Elections is igniting fears of widespread voter disenfranchisement — all while the board itself agrees with the DOJ’s demands.

Filed on May 27, 2025, just two weeks after Republican lawmakers took control of the state’s elections board, the lawsuit alleges that hundreds of thousands of voter registrations may be out of compliance with the Help America Vote Act of 2002, due to missing digits from required identification numbers such as driver’s licenses or Social Security cards.

An Unusual Legal Alliance

The lawsuit has raised eyebrows because the defendants — the North Carolina Board of Elections and its executive director Sam Hayes — appear to support the DOJ’s position. Critics argue that this is a calculated strategy by the Trump-aligned DOJ to fast-track sweeping voter reforms without going through the legislative process.

“This isn’t just a lawsuit — it’s a rubber stamp for mass disenfranchisement,” said Anderson Clayton, Chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party. “We’re not dealing with people that have real interest in enfranchising voters.”

Potential for Voter Purge

While the DOJ has not explicitly called for a voter purge, the legal complaint requests that the Board contact voters missing required ID information and give them just 30 days to respond. If voters don’t comply in time, the board may cancel their registrations.

Hayes, who previously served as a top GOP legislative aide and helped craft the new law giving Republicans control over the board, defended the lawsuit. “The failure to collect the information has been well documented,” he said, promising to bring the state “into compliance.”

Support from Republican Leaders

Top Republican leaders in North Carolina quickly voiced their support for the lawsuit. House Speaker Destin Hall called for “clean voter rolls,” while Senate Leader Phil Berger reiterated the need to “clean up” registrations.

Critics, however, see this as a clear case of political opportunism. “In 2020, Republicans screamed about Democratic collusion with voting rights lawyers,” one local analyst noted. “Now that they control the board, they’re doing the same thing — just in reverse.”

A Growing Pattern?

This legal maneuver isn’t isolated to North Carolina. In Texas, the DOJ similarly filed a lawsuit to overturn a law allowing undocumented immigrants to pay in-state tuition. The state immediately settled — another example of policy changes happening outside legislative debate.

Observers fear this signals a broader national strategy: using DOJ lawsuits not to protect civil rights, but to implement restrictive voting laws under the guise of administrative enforcement.

Concerns Over Civil Rights Division Direction

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, once a bastion for protecting voting access, has come under fire for its shifting focus under Trump’s second term. A recent hire in the division reportedly has ties to election denialism and voter suppression efforts, further raising alarms.

“This lawsuit isn’t about compliance. It’s about control,” said Billy Corriher, a North Carolina-based voting rights advocate and Democracy Docket contributor. “It allows Trump’s DOJ to claim they’re enforcing the law — while simultaneously suppressing the vote.”

Do you believe these lawsuits are about protecting elections — or targeting voters? Share your thoughts in the comments at saludastandard-sentinel.com and let us know how these changes could impact your community.