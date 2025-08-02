$2,000 Reward Offered for Woman Wanted in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman wanted on multiple charges in three states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.

The suspect, identified as Carla Rachel, 36, also goes by the names August Zianna and the nickname “Lady.” She is currently wanted in connection with a string of property and fraud-related crimes across state lines.

Charges in Richland County and Beyond

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Rachel failed to appear in court on a range of serious charges including:

Breach of trust

Three counts of obtaining goods under false pretenses

Forgery over $10,000

Possession, concealment, selling or disposal of a stolen vehicle

Two counts of burglary

In addition to the South Carolina warrants, Rachel is also:

Wanted for burglary in Richmond County, Georgia

Wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle in Charlotte, North Carolina

Reward Offered for Information

The manhunt has now expanded across state lines, with Crime Stoppers offering a $1,000 reward, which has been matched by Richland County for a total of $2,000 for credible tips that lead to her capture.

Anyone with knowledge of Rachel’s whereabouts is urged to take action.

Contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000

Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Have you seen Carla Rachel or know where she might be hiding? Submit a tip to Crime Stoppers or report anonymously through SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.