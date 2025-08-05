NC Woman Arrested Hours After Jail Release for Breaking Into DMV Vehicles

MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly breaking into multiple cars at a DMV Driver’s License Office just three hours after her release from jail, according to local authorities.

Just Released — Then Arrested Again

Police say 33-year-old Kayly Allman was taken into custody by the Morganton Department of Public Safety after the North Carolina State Highway Patrol received a complaint about a series of break-ins at the DMV location on 115 Government Drive.

Authorities responded to assist and found that Allman had allegedly broken into three separate vehicles in the parking lot — including:

A blue Hyundai Santa Fe that was occupied during the incident

that was during the incident A blue Ford Mustang

A black Hyundai Elantra

Strange Thefts Reported

The details of the theft were bizarre. Police say during the break-ins, Allman smoked a stolen cigarette, ate a Debbie snack cake, and took two pieces of mail along with a vehicle registration card.

The sequence of events drew immediate concern from local and state officers, especially given the quick turnaround from her prior incarceration.

Charges Filed, No Bond Issued

Allman now faces the following charges:

Two counts of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle

One count of larceny after breaking and entering

Due to violations of her pre-trial release conditions, Allman is being held at the Burke County Jail without bond.

She is scheduled to appear in court on September 4, and additional charges may still be filed as the investigation remains ongoing.

