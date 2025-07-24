North Carolina Man Convicted of First-Degree Murder in 2023 Virginia Beach Shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA — A North Carolina man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the June 2023 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in a Virginia Beach neighborhood. A Virginia jury found Jamieson Francis guilty on Thursday after a multi-day trial.

Victim Shot Multiple Times in Virginia Beach Neighborhood

The victim, Lonnie Harvey Jr., was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. on June 15, 2023, near Garfield Avenue by Northgate Park. Virginia Beach police responded to reports of gunfire and found Harvey suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Residents told 13News Now they heard a rapid series of gunshots just as they were putting children to bed. One neighbor described seeing paramedics working frantically to try to save Harvey’s life in the street.

Suspect Captured in Florida, Extradited to Face Charges

Francis, originally from North Carolina, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida nearly a week after the shooting. He was then extradited to Virginia, where he faced charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities did not release a motive, but confirmed that Francis was quickly identified as the primary suspect following the incident.

Sentencing Scheduled for November

Court officials said Francis is scheduled to be sentenced on November 3. He remains in custody and faces a possible life sentence based on Virginia’s murder statutes.

This conviction closes a chapter on a case that deeply affected the Northgate Park community, where neighbors and family members held vigils in the days following the shooting.

