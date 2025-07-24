Central North Carolina Faces ‘Major to Extreme’ Heat Risk, NWS Raleigh Warns

RALEIGH, NC — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central North Carolina, warning residents of an intensifying heatwave set to begin Friday and persist well into next week. Forecasters are urging the public to prepare for heat index values between 100°F and 110°F, along with minimal overnight relief.

Heat Wave Poses ‘Major to Extreme’ Health Risk

According to the NWS outlook, the region is entering a prolonged period of dangerous heat, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s and heat index values soaring to near 110°F in some areas. The combination of high humidity and hot days — with little cooling overnight — presents a “major to extreme risk” for heat-related illness, especially for outdoor workers, children, and the elderly.

“Hot temperatures, high humidity, and minimal overnight relief will result in a major to extreme risk of heat-related illnesses,” the NWS Raleigh alert states.

The official forecast shows clear skies and rising heat from Friday through early next week, signaling a stretch of unrelenting summer conditions.

Precautions Advised as Temperatures Climb

Although no severe storms are expected at this time, public health officials and meteorologists are emphasizing early preparation. Residents are urged to:

Stay hydrated , drinking water frequently throughout the day

, drinking water frequently throughout the day Limit outdoor activity during peak heat hours (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

during peak heat hours (12 p.m. – 6 p.m.) Use air conditioning or visit cooling centers

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles

Wear light, loose-fitting clothing

Officials also noted that heat spotter activation is not expected, but residents should remain vigilant and check updated advisories from NWS Raleigh as conditions evolve.

More details and forecast updates are available via the National Weather Service’s local alert page.

How is your community staying cool during the heat wave? Share photos, safety tips, or cooling resource info with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel.