Missing Cheraw Mother and Her Two Children Found Safe, Deputies Confirm

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina mother and her two young children who were reported missing for nearly a week have been found safe, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities had been searching for 23-year-old Payton Manus, who was last seen on July 3 in the Cheraw area. She was believed to be with her two children: 1-year-old Addeline Sterrett and 2-month-old Nathaniel Sterrett, as reported by Queen City News.

Concern Grew After Days of Silence

The search began after family and friends expressed concern when they were unable to reach Manus. According to Chesterfield County officials, no communication had been made with the young mother for several days, prompting a missing person alert.

Law enforcement officers launched an investigation and actively tracked leads to determine the trio’s whereabouts.

Safe Return Confirmed by Deputies

On July 9, after six days of concern, authorities confirmed that Manus and both children had been located and were safe. No further details have been released publicly about where the family was found or whether foul play was involved.

Officials have not announced any pending charges or concerns related to the mother’s disappearance, and they have indicated that the primary goal was ensuring the well-being of the children.

Community Relieved After Days of Uncertainty

The incident sparked concern among residents in Cheraw and the broader Chesterfield County area, with many sharing the sheriff’s office posts and updates on social media. Several community members expressed relief in comments after the family was confirmed safe.

Local law enforcement has thanked the public for helping circulate information and supporting the search effort.

