Elizabeth City Teacher Jesse Cassino Charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Following Police Raid

ELIZABETH CITY, NC — A teacher in Elizabeth City has been arrested on multiple child sex crime charges following a police search of his home earlier this week, local authorities confirmed.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Cassino, was arrested Monday after detectives with the Elizabeth City Police Department executed a search warrant at his residence on Chalk Street.

Cassino is facing five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to police. The charges stem from a developing investigation that prompted the search and immediate action.

Employment Suspended at Northeastern High School

Cassino was employed by Northeastern High School, part of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools system. School officials confirmed his employment status but stated that Cassino has been suspended following the arrest.

A spokesperson from the district told WTKR News that the district is cooperating fully with police investigators. Due to the sensitivity of the case, further comments were limited.

Court Appearance and Bond Details

Cassino made his first court appearance Monday, where a judge set his secured bond at $200,000. He is currently being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

Police have not yet disclosed whether any materials or evidence relevant to the exploitation case were found during the home search. However, authorities emphasized that the investigation remains active.

Police Encouraging Community Tips

As the investigation continues, Elizabeth City Police are encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Those with information may contact:

Elizabeth City Police Department: 252-335-4321

252-335-4321 Crime Line: 252-335-5555

252-335-5555 FUSUS Text-a-Tip: 252-390-8477

Tips will be handled with the utmost confidentiality, according to officials.

Are you a parent or community member in Elizabeth City concerned about local school safety? Share your thoughts or concerns with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.