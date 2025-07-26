GloRilla Arrested in Georgia on Drug Charges Days After Performing at WNBA All-Star Game

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, was arrested in Georgia this week on multiple felony drug charges, marking her second run-in with the law in the state in just over a year.

According to The Economic Times, the 25-year-old artist was taken into custody Tuesday in Forsyth County. She was charged with possession of a scheduled controlled substance and possession of marijuana over one ounce, both classified as felony offenses under Georgia law.

Arrest Comes Days After High-Profile Performance

GloRilla’s arrest comes less than a week after she took the stage at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game halftime show held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The performance was part of a wave of recent high-profile appearances that have cemented her growing presence in mainstream pop and hip-hop culture.

Despite her rising fame, the arrest casts a shadow over her public image. TMZ and other entertainment outlets confirmed the details of her detention and subsequent release.

Police Report and Bond Release

Local authorities reported that GloRilla was booked into the Forsyth County Jail and later released after posting a $22,000 bond. The exact details surrounding her arrest, including the quantity and type of the controlled substance, have not yet been publicly disclosed.

This incident marks her second arrest in Georgia in just over a year. In April 2024, GloRilla was arrested in Gwinnett County on suspicion of DUI after she was observed making a U-turn at a red light.

Prior Arrest Involved DUI and Sobriety Test

As reported by TMZ, officers in the previous case claimed they smelled marijuana and alcohol when approaching the vehicle. GloRilla allegedly admitted to drinking and appeared intoxicated. Police body cam footage from that incident showed her struggling to maintain balance during a field sobriety test.

Growing Legal Troubles Raise Public Concerns

While fans continue to rally around her music career, the repeated legal issues have raised questions about her public behavior and personal well-being. No comments have been issued by GloRilla or her management team regarding the latest arrest.

GloRilla rose to prominence with hit singles such as “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and has earned critical acclaim for her bold voice and empowering lyrics. She has been nominated for multiple music awards and was seen as a rising icon in the rap world.

What’s Next?

It remains to be seen whether these legal troubles will affect GloRilla’s touring schedule, endorsement deals, or ongoing recording projects. Fans and industry insiders are watching closely as the case develops.

Her next court appearance in Forsyth County has not yet been scheduled, but updates are expected in the coming weeks.

