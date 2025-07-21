Minnesota Air Quality Alert: Wildfire Smoke Pushes Air to ‘Unhealthy’ Levels in Northern and Central Counties

MINNESOTA — A widespread Air Quality Alert remains in effect across northern and central Minnesota through 9 a.m. Monday, as thick wildfire smoke from Canada blankets much of the region. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued the alert in response to rising fine particle pollution, which has pushed the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the “Red” or “Unhealthy” category for several counties.

Affected areas include Duluth, Hibbing, Brainerd, and International Falls, where visibility is reduced and breathing conditions have become increasingly difficult, especially for sensitive populations.

Smoky Haze Lingers Across the State

According to the MPCA, the region is experiencing moderate to heavy smoke, which will linger throughout Sunday evening before beginning to clear northward by early Monday. While northeastern Minnesota has seen some relief, the alert has now expanded southward, covering additional counties such as Pine and Crow Wing.

Officials say the smoke is largely due to ongoing wildfires in Canada, which have released large quantities of fine particulate matter into the atmosphere. These particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose a serious health risk, particularly for people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, and children.

Precautions Urged for Public Health

Health authorities are advising residents to take precautions during the alert period:

Limit outdoor activities, especially vigorous physical exertion

Stay indoors with windows closed to prevent smoke infiltration

Avoid prolonged exposure to polluted air if possible

Consider using air purifiers or HEPA filters indoors

Those with existing respiratory conditions should have medications on hand

Motorists are also encouraged to help reduce pollution by limiting vehicle idling, avoiding outdoor burning, and minimizing use of residential wood-burning devices.

Possible Extension if Conditions Worsen

While the current alert is set to expire by 9 a.m. Monday, officials caution that if wildfire activity increases, smoke accumulation could persist or worsen, prompting new alerts or extensions.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency will continue to monitor air quality and issue updates as necessary. Residents can check the latest AQI levels and health recommendations by visiting the MPCA’s air quality page.

