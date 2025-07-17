Middle Tennessee Heat Index Hits 107: Health Risks Rise in Nashville, Clarksville

NASHVILLE, TN — A heat advisory is in effect across much of Middle Tennessee Thursday, with temperatures and humidity combining to push the heat index to a scorching 107°F, raising significant public health concerns throughout the region.

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued the warning for a broad area, including Nashville, Clarksville, Murfreesboro, and dozens of surrounding counties such as Davidson, Williamson, Rutherford, Montgomery, Stewart, and Giles. The alert remains active from noon until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“This level of heat can be dangerous, especially for people without air conditioning,” warned officials with the NWS via the advisory shared by the Country Herald.

Widespread Risk for Heat-Related Illnesses

The high heat index is being driven by both elevated temperatures and dense humidity, creating conditions that can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially in vulnerable populations.

Health experts urge residents to:

Limit outdoor activity , especially during peak afternoon hours

, especially during peak afternoon hours Drink plenty of water

Avoid strenuous activity

Check on elderly neighbors or those with underlying health conditions

Those without air conditioning are particularly at risk. Emergency responders recommend using fans or public cooling centers when possible and avoiding leaving children or pets in vehicles under any circumstances.

Strain on Utilities, Disruptions Expected

The extreme temperatures could also pressure local power grids, possibly leading to delays or adjustments in school and work-related outdoor activities.

Cities including Franklin, Columbia, and Shelbyville are bracing for possible utility strains, with municipal officials encouraging residents to stay indoors during the heat advisory window.

Local emergency management offices have issued advisories that residents should monitor for updates and be prepared for the heat wave to continue into the weekend, with additional warnings possible if temperatures remain elevated.

