Kinston Police Officers Fatally Shoot Man During Domestic Incident in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — Two police officers in Kinston, North Carolina, are on administrative leave after a fatal shooting involving a domestic incident early Sunday morning.

The Kinston Police Department reported that officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Manchester Road around 3 a.m., where a man was allegedly armed and had threatened to shoot a woman inside the residence.

Suspect Shot After Producing Firearm

Upon arriving at the scene, police say the man opened the door, and during a brief encounter, he produced a firearm. In response, officers fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

“Officers rendered aid at the scene; however, the suspect was pronounced deceased on-site,” stated a police spokesperson in an official release. The man’s identity has not yet been made public.

Ongoing Investigations

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal review, as is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings.

Additionally, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No further injuries were reported in the incident. The woman allegedly threatened in the initial call was not physically harmed, according to early reports.

