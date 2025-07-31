Man Sentenced to 57 Years in South Carolina Murder of Missing Vulnerable Adult

COLUMBIA, SC — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 57 years in prison after a Richland County jury convicted him of murdering a 27-year-old man who was reported missing in late 2023.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Eric Donnell Greene was found guilty of murder in connection to the death of Morgan Duncan, a vulnerable adult whose remains were later found near the apartment where he was last seen alive.

Victim Reported Missing in 2023

Duncan was first reported missing in December 2023 after his family told the Richland County Sheriff’s Department they hadn’t seen him since November. According to the solicitor’s office, Duncan was considered a “vulnerable adult,” though specific details about his condition were not provided.

Despite the body not being recovered at the time, Greene was charged with murder in February 2024 after a witness came forward and reported seeing Greene strangle Duncan inside a Columbia apartment.

Prosecutors confirmed that Greene was familiar with the area where Duncan disappeared, including the apartment complex near Parklane Road where the incident allegedly occurred (source).

Remains Found Months Later

The case broke open in June 2024, when Duncan’s remains were discovered in a nearby creek bed, not far from where he was last seen. Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity.

Sheriff Leon Lott of Richland County said at the time:

“Telling a mom their child has been killed is one of the hardest things I have to do as sheriff, but being able to find their loved ones gives them a little bit of peace.” (source)

Trial Testimony and Sentencing

The four-day trial featured several witnesses, including two individuals who testified they saw Greene strangling the victim. Prosecutors from the solicitor’s office — including Kathryn Cavanaugh, Nick Fowler, and Joe Kreush — presented evidence that tied Greene to both the crime scene and Duncan’s disappearance.

Greene was represented by public defender Jonathan Fox, according to court records.

Judge Jocelyn Newman handed down the 57-year prison sentence, which will be served in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Charges Dropped Against Second Suspect

A second person — a woman — was initially charged with murder and related counts, but those charges were later dropped or not prosecuted, according to Richland County court documents. She was ultimately acquitted of being an accessory after the fact.

Unanswered Questions Remain

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the murder, nor has an exact cause or time of death been released. Still, the conviction has brought a measure of closure to Duncan’s family.

What do you think about the challenges prosecutors face when evidence is limited but suspicions are high? Share your thoughts in the comments.