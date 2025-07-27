North Carolina State Trooper Hospitalized After High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Violent Crash

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina State Trooper is recovering from serious injuries after a high-speed pursuit ended in a violent crash on Interstate 40 late Friday night. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Winston-Salem man believed to be responsible for the crash.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident began around 10:45 p.m. when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle traveling 103 mph in a 70 mph zone near Mile Marker 165 on I-40 East.

Trooper’s Vehicle Struck, Flipped Multiple Times

The suspect refused to pull over and accelerated further. As the chase intensified, authorities say the driver intentionally veered off the road and struck another trooper’s vehicle stationed in the median near Mile Marker 171. The impact caused the patrol car to overturn multiple times before coming to a rest.

Emergency responders from Davie County EMS transported both the trooper and the suspect to a local hospital. Officials say both sustained serious injuries.

Driver Identified, Faces Multiple Felony Charges

The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Luis A. Alamanza of Winston-Salem. Although he remains hospitalized, authorities have issued an arrest warrant with the following charges:

Felony Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

Felony Flee to Elude Arrest

Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Speeding at 103 and 140 mph in a 70 mph zone

Reckless Driving

Aggressive Driving

Failure to Stop for Red Light

Officials say additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

Do you think high-speed pursuits are becoming more dangerous for troopers and the public? Share your views or experiences with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.