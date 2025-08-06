Kidnapped Georgia Baby Rescued After High-Speed Chase in Florida

BRISTOL, Fla. – A 2-month-old Georgia baby is safe after Florida law enforcement stopped a kidnapping suspect following a dangerous high-speed pursuit that crossed multiple counties.

Suspect Fled With Infant Across State Lines

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), 23-year-old Maurtez Rashaad Edwards was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday traveling on U.S. 319 in Wakulla County after authorities learned he was wanted for kidnapping his infant son from Georgia.

About 30 minutes later, troopers found Edwards driving westbound on SR 20 and SR 267 toward Liberty County. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Edwards refused, sparking what authorities described as a “dangerous pursuit.”

Speeds Reached 92 MPH With Baby in Back Seat

FHP said Edwards drove erratically, reaching speeds up to 92 miles per hour, brake-checking pursuing officers, and endangering his child, who was in the back seat secured in a car seat.

The chase entered Gadsden County, where a trooper executed a PIT maneuver to disable the vehicle. Edwards then grabbed an AR-15 rifle from the car and put the barrel under his chin.

Armed Standoff, Foot Chase, and Arrest

Liberty County deputies managed to disarm Edwards after a brief struggle. He then fled into nearby woods, abandoning his baby in the vehicle. Troopers and deputies quickly caught him and took him into custody.

The infant showed no signs of injury and was reunited with his mother and grandmother at a Gadsden County hospital.

Multiple Felony Charges Filed

Edwards was booked into the Liberty County Jail on numerous charges, including:

Fleeing and eluding

Aggravated assault on an officer

Aggravated battery on an officer

Cruelty toward a child

Kidnapping a child under 13

Displaying a firearm during the commission of a felony

