Arizona Woman Killed in Winston-Salem Drive-By Shooting; Family Seeks to Bring Her Home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – An Arizona family is grieving the loss of 23-year-old Kelsea May Perkins, who was killed in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem last Saturday. Two teenagers were also killed in the attack, and police have yet to make any arrests.

Family Remembers a Loving and Determined Young Woman

Perkins’ sister, Christine Combs, described her as smart, athletic, hardworking, and full of life. Perkins had moved to the East Coast several years ago to pursue her education and had just graduated from a certified nursing assistant program three weeks prior to her death.

“I was just so proud, so proud of her,” Combs said. “She was my sister, but I also helped raise her as well, so she’s my baby.”

Combs said her sister’s “pretty smile” and “infectious spirit” made a lasting impact on everyone she met.

Police Investigating Possible Gang Connection

The Winston-Salem Police Department is still searching for suspects and has not ruled out the possibility of gang involvement in the shooting. No further details on potential motives have been released.

Family’s Goal: Bring Kelsea Home

Perkins was born and raised on the Tohono O’odham Reservation in Arizona, and her family’s priority is to bring her back home for burial.

“We just want her to be close to us. This is where she’s from,” Combs said. “I’m going to miss her so much. I don’t know how people move on from something like this.”

Fundraiser Launched for Funeral Costs

A GoFundMe page has been created to help cover funeral expenses and transportation costs to bring Perkins home to Arizona. Donations can be made here.

Do you have information about this shooting? Contact Winston-Salem police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. You can also support the Perkins family’s fundraiser at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com for more details and updates.