Honda Accord Tops List of Most Stolen Vehicles in South Carolina for 2024

SOUTH CAROLINA – Car theft remains a costly and persistent crime across the United States, and in 2024, the Honda Accord topped the list of the most stolen vehicles in South Carolina.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), more than 850,000 vehicles were stolen nationwide last year. In South Carolina alone, there were 14,754 motor vehicle thefts, with Greenville County reporting the highest number at 1,345 thefts, followed by Spartanburg County with 1,047 and Anderson County with 649.

Why the Honda Accord Is a Target

The Honda Accord had 331 thefts statewide in 2024, making it the top choice for thieves. Experts say Accords are targeted for their high demand in the used parts market, as well as their ability to blend easily into traffic, making them less noticeable when stolen.

Nationally, the Accord was the fourth most stolen car in 2024, with 18,539 reported thefts.

Tips to Prevent Vehicle Theft

Authorities and insurance companies are urging drivers to take extra steps to protect their vehicles:

Always lock your car , even when parked at home.

, even when parked at home. Remove valuables , especially firearms, from your vehicle.

, especially firearms, from your vehicle. Park in well-lit areas to deter thieves.

to deter thieves. Install a tracking system to help law enforcement locate your car quickly if stolen.

to help law enforcement locate your car quickly if stolen. Never leave your vehicle running unattended .

. Keep your vehicle title stored securely at home, not inside your car.

What to Do if Your Vehicle Is Stolen

NICB data shows 35% of stolen cars are recovered the same day, and 45% within two days — often because owners report thefts quickly.

When reporting a stolen vehicle, be prepared to give police:

Make, model, and color

License plate number

Vehicle identification number (VIN)

Last known location and time it was seen

GPS tracking details, if equipped

Insurance companies typically require a police report before processing a stolen vehicle claim.

Have you taken steps to protect your vehicle from theft? Share your tips and experiences with the Saluda Standard-Sentinel community at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.