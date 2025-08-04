Tropical Storm Dexter Forms East of the Carolinas, Expected to Stay Offshore

COLUMBIA, SC – The National Hurricane Center confirmed late Sunday night that Tropical Storm Dexter, the fourth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, has officially formed roughly 400 miles east of North Carolina — but the system is expected to remain offshore and pose no threat to South Carolina.

Dexter was moving east-northeast at approximately 12 mph as of the 11 p.m. update Sunday, according to meteorologists tracking the storm’s trajectory.

While Dexter’s formation pushes the 2025 season slightly ahead of average for early August — typically three named storms form by this time — officials say it’s not a reason for alarm, at least for now.

Dexter to Stay Offshore, But Tropics Remain Active

Although Dexter is expected to remain a tropical storm and move away from the U.S. mainland, forecasters are monitoring additional low-pressure systems emerging southeast of the United States. These disturbances may bring unstable conditions and raise the chances of further tropical development later this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has assigned a 20% chance of development to one such system over the next seven days.

“We will monitor the gradual development of this potential system as it could have an impact on South Carolina,” the South Carolina Public Radio weather team reported.

Tropical Wave Emerging from Africa Also Under Watch

In addition to the systems closer to home, another tropical wave is exiting Africa this week, and it could bring cyclonic activity to the Central Atlantic by the weekend.

This second system has a 40% chance of development once it reaches the mid-Atlantic. Early models currently suggest it will remain in the northern Caribbean, but meteorologists caution that long-range forecasts are uncertain.

What This Means for South Carolina Residents

For now, South Carolina residents do not face any immediate threat from Tropical Storm Dexter or the other developing systems. However, the active pattern across the Atlantic and southeastern seaboard serves as a reminder that hurricane season is far from over.

Forecasters urge residents to:

Stay informed through regular updates from trusted weather services.

Review emergency plans and stock up on hurricane preparedness supplies.

Remain alert for any future advisories should storm paths shift unexpectedly.

Do you prepare early for hurricane season? Share your best storm readiness tips with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.