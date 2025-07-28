Greensboro Man Wanted After Allegedly Stealing Car and Dog in Madison, Police Say

MADISON, N.C. — Police are searching for a 39-year-old Greensboro man accused of stealing a car — and possibly a dog — in Madison over the weekend.

Suspect Identified as Kevin Duane Mitchell

The suspect, Kevin Duane Mitchell, was last seen Saturday evening driving a burgundy 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with North Carolina license plate TLX-2472, according to WFMY News 2.

Police later confirmed that the vehicle has been recovered, but Mitchell remains at large.

Possibly Stole a Dog Too

Authorities also believe Mitchell may have taken a 40-pound brown and white bulldog mix. As of Sunday, police had not confirmed whether the dog had been recovered.

Detailed Description Released

Mitchell is described as:

6 feet 1 inch tall

185 pounds

Brown eyes and brown hair

Tattoos , including: A microphone on his left arm Angels and demons on his right shoulder Donald Duck on his left shoulder

, including:

Call for Public Assistance

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers immediately.

Police are asking the public to avoid approaching the suspect and instead report sightings to authorities.

Seen this man or the missing dog in your area? Submit your tip or safety concerns at saludastandard-sentinel.com to help local law enforcement close the case.