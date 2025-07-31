Dangerous Heat Wave to Persist Across Coastal Georgia and Lowcountry Through Week’s End

SAVANNAH, GA — The dangerous heat wave scorching the Southeast U.S. is expected to persist across Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry through the end of the week, prompting continued heat advisories and safety warnings from meteorologists and public health officials.

With heat index values ranging between 105 and 110 degrees, officials warn the oppressive conditions pose a serious risk, particularly for vulnerable groups like children, seniors, and those without air conditioning.

Heat Index Nearing 110°F Across the Region

The National Weather Service has kept heat alerts in place across cities including Savannah, Brunswick, Hilton Head, and Beaufort, cautioning that the combination of high humidity and soaring temperatures can lead to heat-related illnesses if precautions are not taken.

Local meteorologists, including those at WFMJ, report that the stubborn high-pressure dome responsible for the heat continues to stall over the region, cutting off any chance of meaningful relief.

“These extreme heat conditions are not letting up, and we’re seeing afternoon highs in the upper 90s with little nighttime cooling,” one weather update noted.

Cooling Centers and Health Precautions Recommended

County emergency services are urging residents without reliable cooling to take advantage of designated cooling centers, some of which have extended hours this week.

Officials also urge residents to:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hydrate frequently and avoid alcohol or caffeine.

and avoid alcohol or caffeine. Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

inside parked vehicles. Check in on elderly neighbors and those living alone.

Some Relief Possible This Weekend

Meteorologists say there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, which could offer minor cooling across inland areas. However, coastal communities may remain under high heat stress due to onshore flow and elevated dew points.

The Wilmington NWS office predicts that although daytime highs may slightly dip into the low 90s by the weekend, humidity will still make it feel closer to 100°F, especially during peak afternoon hours.

High Risk Continues for Heat-Related Illnesses

Health departments across Georgia and South Carolina have reported an uptick in emergency calls related to heat exhaustion and dehydration this week. Medical professionals recommend recognizing the early signs of heat illness, including:

Dizziness or fainting

Headache and nausea

Rapid heartbeat

Excessive sweating followed by clammy skin

Failure to act quickly could lead to heatstroke, which is a life-threatening emergency.

What precautions are you taking during this heat wave? Share your tips or experiences in the comments below on SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.