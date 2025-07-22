Search Underway for Missing Richland County Woman Believed to Be in Danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Authorities in Richland County are searching for 33-year-old Chelsea Clayton, who has been missing since July 19 and is believed to be in danger, according to law enforcement.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department made a public plea for assistance on Monday after Clayton was last seen leaving the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Leesburg Road and Trotter Road in Columbia. She was reportedly observed getting into an unknown vehicle traveling toward Garners Ferry Road around 6:20 p.m.

Authorities Say Clayton Could Be a Danger to Herself

The sheriff’s department stated that while they have not confirmed foul play, they are concerned for Clayton’s wellbeing. According to investigators, she “is believed to be a danger to herself.” Specifics about her mental or emotional state have not been publicly disclosed.

Their concern is heightened by the fact that she entered a vehicle with an unidentified individual, and there has been no contact with her since Saturday.

Description of Clayton at the Time of Disappearance

Officials released a description of what Clayton was wearing the last time she was seen:

Black shirt

Black camouflage tights

Light-colored slide sandals with a yellow smiley face emblem

Anyone who may have seen Clayton or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at 803-576-3000, or reach out to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online through P3 Tips.

Community Assistance Urged

The sheriff’s department continues to monitor the situation and encourages community members to report any information that might help locate Clayton. In an emergency, authorities remind residents to call 911 immediately.

The full update and search appeal were originally shared by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Have you seen her or know something that could help the investigation? Your tips can make a difference. For more updates on this and other developing stories, visit SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.