Georgia Southern University’s Online Computer Science Degree Ranked 6th Among Most Affordable in U.S.

GEORGIA — Georgia Southern University has earned national recognition for its online Master of Science in Computer Science program, which was recently ranked sixth in the United States for affordability.

The ranking, released by TechGuide, highlights the top 25 most affordable online computer science master’s programs for 2025. Georgia Southern’s inclusion on the list reflects both its cost-efficiency and the academic quality of its coursework and faculty.

Affordable, Accessible, and Career-Focused

As part of its ongoing commitment to flexible and career-oriented education, Georgia Southern continues to expand its online offerings. Students enrolled in the online computer science program are taught by the same faculty who lead courses on-campus and receive access to full academic and support services.

According to the report published by Grice Connect, the university’s focus on public impact research and innovative learning models contributed to its high ranking. The online program allows students to balance education with work and life responsibilities while maintaining academic rigor.

A Leader in Georgia’s Higher Education Landscape

Founded in 1906, Georgia Southern University is a public Carnegie Doctoral/R2 institution serving more than 27,000 students across campuses in Statesboro, Savannah, Hinesville, and through online programs. With over 150 degree offerings and 10 colleges, the university plays a major role in shaping the Southeast’s higher education and workforce development.

The ranking reinforces the university’s growing reputation as a top-tier option for students seeking affordable pathways into high-demand tech careers, without sacrificing quality or support.

Prospective students can explore the program further at GeorgiaSouthern.edu.

Are you a Georgia student or graduate of Georgia Southern’s tech programs? Share your story or experiences with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com to spotlight academic success across the region.