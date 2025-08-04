Georgia Weather Alert: Flood Watch Continues, Rainfall Totals Could Reach 8 Inches

GEORGIA — After a soggy Sunday across the state, Georgia is now facing a prolonged flooding threat as heavy rain continues into the early week. A Weather Impact Alert remains active through Tuesday, with meteorologists and emergency officials warning of multiple rounds of rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds that may disrupt daily routines and pose hazards.

Flood Watch Extended Across Georgia

The Flood Watch, initially issued for the weekend, has been extended through Monday evening, including metro Atlanta and surrounding areas. Rainfall totals between 2 to 4 inches are expected by Monday night, with localized areas potentially reaching 5 to 6 inches.

Some parts of Georgia have already recorded nearly 5 inches of rainfall since Sunday morning, leaving the soil heavily saturated and primed for flash flooding with any additional storms.

Tuesday May Bring Even More Rain

Tuesday could prove even more intense. Forecast models predict central Georgia may receive between 4 to 6 inches of rain through midweek, with isolated areas possibly pushing 8 inches. These high totals are exacerbated by a very moist atmosphere, upper-level disturbances, and a stalled frontal boundary that continues to funnel moisture into the region.

The Weather Prediction Center has flagged parts of Georgia for a slight risk of excessive rainfall, particularly where soils are already saturated and additional downpours could overwhelm creeks, streams, and stormwater systems.

Wind Concerns Add to Risk

Aside from the rain, gusty winds between 20 to 30 mph have added a secondary hazard, especially for areas where tree roots are already loosened by wet ground. Some wind-related tree damage has already been reported and may worsen if current conditions persist.

Storm Pattern Explained

The current weather setup is driven by a mix of regional and atmospheric dynamics:

A low-pressure system off the Atlantic coast

off the Atlantic coast Strong easterly winds pressing along the Appalachians

pressing along the Appalachians A lingering “wedge” pattern known for creating cloudy, wet, and cool conditions across the region

While thunderstorms have largely been limited due to a stable atmosphere, isolated storms may still develop in southwest and south-central Georgia, bringing lightning and sudden downpours.

Commuters and Schools Should Stay Alert

As the workweek and school year begin, Monday’s morning showers may reduce visibility and create slippery roads — particularly hazardous for bus riders and early commuters. Rain is expected to intensify throughout the day and could become heavier overnight.

Stay Safe and Prepared

With ground conditions already vulnerable, even moderate rainfall could result in dangerous flooding. Officials are urging residents to:

Avoid flooded roads — turn around, don’t drown

— turn around, don’t drown Secure outdoor items that could blow away in wind

that could blow away in wind Monitor forecasts for rapidly changing conditions

for rapidly changing conditions Enable emergency alerts and stay informed

Have You Experienced Flooding in Your Area?

We want to hear how this storm is impacting your community. Share your photos, videos, or updates by messaging the SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com team today.