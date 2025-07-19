19-Year-Old Roadside Worker in ICU After DUI Crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. – A 19-year-old roadside construction worker is fighting for his life after being struck by a vehicle in an active work zone, according to Spartanburg County officials. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Chesnee, has been charged with felony DUI and was released on bond under GPS monitoring and alcohol testing conditions.

Crash Leaves Young Worker in Critical Condition

The crash occurred Wednesday morning near the intersection of U.S. 221 and North Alabama Avenue. Authorities say the victim, Mateo Gonzalez Rosina, was assisting with traffic control in a designated construction zone when he was hit by a car reportedly traveling at high speed. Rosina, who works for Rogers Group, was repositioning cones to allow construction vehicles to pass when the collision happened.

“He was on his side of the road, protected by the cones,” said his fiancée, Alondra Perez, who had dropped him off shortly before the incident. Moments after texting him, she was notified of the crash.

Driver Shows Signs of Impairment, Authorities Say

The accused driver, Stacy Robbins, was arrested shortly after the incident by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies allege Robbins showed signs of impairment, including delayed speech, confusion about time and day, and failed sobriety tests. She claimed she was driving just 15 mph and did not see any cones.

Investigators say Robbins initially denied understanding the severity of the crash. When informed of the victim’s injuries, she reportedly responded, “I hope he is OK, but he should not have been playing.”

Toxicology tests are pending, and Robbins also admitted to taking Ambien and other medication, though she denied alcohol use.

Bond Conditions Set, Family Seeks Justice

At a Thursday court hearing, Robbins appeared before a judge wearing a shirt featuring a Bible verse. She was granted a $50,000 surety bond with electronic monitoring and restrictions on drug and alcohol use.

Meanwhile, Rosina remains unconscious in the intensive care unit. He has suffered a brain bleed, broken bones, and internal bruising. He is on a ventilator, and doctors say his recovery will be long and difficult.

His fiancée, who has remained by his bedside, described him as a hardworking, selfless man. “Mateo is such an amazing person… he loves everybody,” Perez said.

She added that the tragedy was entirely preventable and hopes it serves as a warning about the dangers of impaired driving. “When you are behind the wheel, you’re putting others at risk,” she said.

GoFundMe Set Up for Medical Costs

Perez has organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist with Rosina’s recovery and medical bills. The page details the extent of his injuries and the financial burden facing their family.

Call for Caution on the Roads

This case adds to growing concerns about work zone safety across South Carolina. With summer construction projects ramping up, officials urge drivers to stay alert and avoid distractions, especially near road workers.

