Charleston Grill to Close After 36 Years, Marking the End of a Culinary Era

CHARLESTON, S.C. – One of Charleston’s most celebrated fine dining institutions, Charleston Grill, will close its doors on August 23 after 36 years of setting the standard for Lowcountry cuisine and service.

Located inside Charleston Place Hotel on King Street, Charleston Grill has been a cornerstone of the city’s culinary identity since 1989. The restaurant’s closure is part of a $150 million renovation of the hotel by Beemok Hospitality Collection.

A Pioneering Legacy in Charleston Dining

Opening chef Louis Osteen helped establish Charleston Grill as one of the city’s premier fine dining destinations, introducing seasonal Lowcountry cuisine to a national audience. Over the years, culinary leadership passed to chefs Bob Waggoner and later Michelle Weaver, whose tenure was marked by signature dishes like her renowned crab cakes and a trailblazing role for women chefs in Charleston.

Beyond the kitchen, figures such as longtime general manager Mickey Bakst and beverage director Rick Rubel elevated the guest experience, cultivating an award-winning wine program and a warm, elegant atmosphere.

Alumni Who Shaped Charleston’s Food Scene

Charleston Grill became a training ground for many who went on to shape the city’s restaurant landscape, including Femi Oyediran of Graft, Nathan Wheeler of Vintage Lounge, Brooke Warden of Pink Cactus, and Michael Zentner of Merci.

“For decades, Charleston Grill has been a gathering place for locals and visitors to celebrate life’s milestones, enjoy quiet evenings, and savor memorable meals,” said Casey Lavin, president of Beemok Hospitality Collection.

What’s Next for the Space

The closure paves the way for a temporary pop-up culinary concept, which will launch a few weeks after Charleston Grill’s final service. The pop-up will give the current culinary team a chance to experiment while a new permanent signature restaurant is developed.

No opening date for the permanent replacement has been set, but hotel leaders say they aim to create a venue with the same enduring appeal as Charleston Grill.

Final Farewell Events

In its last weeks, Charleston Grill will feature some of its best-selling dishes from over the years, including Weaver’s crab cakes. On August 16, the restaurant will host a prix fixe dinner with wine pairings, donating a portion of proceeds to Feed the Need, a local homelessness charity founded by Bakst. Reservations are available at resy.com.

Have memories of Charleston Grill to share? Join the conversation and help preserve the legacy of this landmark at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.