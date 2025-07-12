Gavin Newsom Fires Back at Nancy Mace Over ‘Don’t California My South Carolina’ Tweet

SOUTH CAROLINA — A brief but heated Twitter exchange between Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and California Gov. Gavin Newsom has stirred fresh conversation about how South Carolina stacks up to California in economic output, public policy, and quality of life metrics.

The online spat began after Rep. Mace tweeted, “Don’t California my South Carolina,” a phrase commonly used by conservatives to criticize liberal policies associated with California.

Gov. Newsom, a Democrat and frequent national political commentator, responded with a sharp rebuttal listing California’s higher performance in several categories.

Newsom’s Response Highlights Policy Divide

In response to Mace’s jab, Newsom tweeted a list of achievements California boasts, implying South Carolina would benefit from similar reforms. His tweet included:

Lower homicide and gun death rates

Lower taxes for working families

Lower maternal mortality rates

Higher GDP and wages

Higher life expectancy

Universal pre-K and free community college

Free school meals

Dominance in major industries

“Time for a bathroom break, Nance,” Newsom concluded, adding a snarky tone to the already bold clapback.

Economic Rankings Fuel Debate

The tweet war came just days after new GDP data revealed California remains the 4th largest economy in the world, trailing only the U.S., China, and Germany. In contrast, South Carolina currently ranks 24th in the U.S. in total GDP, according to the latest figures from the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Critics of Mace’s post argue that the data speaks for itself.

“You can’t just throw shade without receipts. California’s economy, wages, and life expectancy all rank higher,” tweeted one South Carolina resident.

Supporters of Mace, however, applauded her defense of South Carolina’s conservative identity, arguing that freedom, lower cost of living, and limited government are more valuable than Newsom’s metrics.

Broader Implications for 2024 and Beyond

While the exchange was just a few tweets long, it plays into broader cultural and political narratives going into the 2024 elections. Red states like South Carolina have been quick to reject comparisons to blue states like California, often citing fears of rising taxes, more regulation, or “coastal elitism.”

But Newsom has emerged as a loud voice defending California’s progressive model, appearing in red states to challenge Republican messaging on abortion, education, and crime. His rebuttal to Mace may signal more national-level jabs in the lead-up to presidential campaigns.

A Divided Nation, One Viral Thread

Social media users were quick to pick sides, with thousands sharing the tweet thread and adding their own commentary. As political discourse increasingly plays out online, moments like this offer a real-time window into partisan priorities and public sentiment.

Despite the online drama, neither Mace nor Newsom has issued further clarification. For now, the internet continues debating: Which model—California’s or South Carolina’s—offers the better path forward?

Do you think South Carolina should follow its own model, or adopt policies seen in larger states like California? Share your take at saludastandard-sentinel.com and let your voice be heard in the conversation.