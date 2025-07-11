Jon Ossoff Builds Big Lead in Georgia Senate Race as Republican Opposition Stumbles

GEORGIA — With the 2026 midterms still over a year away, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is already gaining substantial momentum in Georgia’s hotly contested Senate race, raising over $10 million in the second quarter of 2025 alone and pulling ahead in early polling—even from Republican-aligned firms.

Grassroots Power Fuels Ossoff’s Campaign

According to a report by PoliticusUSA, Ossoff’s campaign has been powered almost entirely by small-dollar donors. Of the 387,100 individual contributions received in 2025, nearly 98% were donations of $100 or less. The average contribution was just $32, showcasing a widespread and committed base of support across the state.

Donors came from 156 of Georgia’s 159 counties—an impressive statewide reach for the first-term senator who flipped the seat blue in the 2020 runoff.

Strong Polling and Public Engagement

Early polls, including some conducted by Republican sources, show Ossoff with a significant lead. Neutral polls suggest he could be up by as much as 10 points at this stage. Though Georgia remains politically competitive, the race currently leans Democratic, bolstered by the GOP’s internal struggles.

The Ossoff campaign has also hit the ground running with field organizing. Thousands attended his first campaign rally in Atlanta, and more than 1,700 volunteers have signed on so far. In addition, his public criticisms of former President Donald Trump and his policies have gone viral, drawing tens of millions of views and engagement across digital platforms.

Republican Field in Disarray After Kemp Declines to Run

The Republican Party’s difficulties were compounded when Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declined to run against Ossoff. Kemp was widely viewed as the GOP’s strongest contender, and without him in the race, Republicans have yet to field a serious, high-profile challenger.

With national GOP approval ratings slipping and Trump-endorsed legislation polling poorly, the party faces headwinds both in Georgia and nationwide.

A Race to Watch Heading Into 2026

Though it’s still early, the landscape is shaping up favorably for Ossoff. His combination of widespread grassroots fundraising, early polling advantage, and robust organizing infrastructure makes him one of the most formidable incumbents heading into the 2026 cycle.

Still, political observers caution that Georgia remains a battleground state. As the Republican Party scrambles to regroup, the race could tighten—especially if a new challenger emerges with wide appeal.

What do you think of Jon Ossoff’s early momentum? Do Georgia Republicans have time to catch up? Share your thoughts in the comments.