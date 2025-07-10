North Carolina’s New Insurance Law Is Costing Drivers More

RALEIGH, N.C. — Millions of North Carolina drivers are waking up to new insurance rules that took effect July 1, 2025 — and for many, it means higher monthly premiums, especially for young and newly licensed motorists.

Under a major insurance overhaul approved last year, the state raised the minimum liability coverage limits and extended the surcharge period for “inexperienced operators” from three to eight years. These changes are already impacting quotes across the state, leaving many drivers scrambling to understand the new rules.

Higher Minimum Liability Requirements Now Mandatory

As of July 1, North Carolina now requires all drivers to carry at least:

$50,000 for bodily injury per person

for $100,000 for bodily injury per accident

for $50,000 for property damage per accident

This marks a dramatic increase from the previous requirements of $30,000/$60,000/$25,000. According to WXII12 News, this move was made to better reflect rising medical costs and vehicle repair prices.

In addition, underinsured motorist coverage is now mandatory for most new and renewed policies, as confirmed by the NC Department of Insurance.

“This change is aimed at protecting North Carolina drivers in serious crashes involving underinsured motorists,” the department said in a June 2025 bulletin.

Surcharge Penalty for New Drivers Extended to 8 Years

Perhaps the most controversial change is the extension of the inexperienced operator surcharge period from three years to eight. This affects drivers who:

Are under 25 with less than 8 years of driving history

with less than 8 years of driving history Recently obtained a first-time license (regardless of age)

(regardless of age) Had a license lapse or suspension

Previously, drivers could expect their insurance rates to stabilize after three years behind the wheel. Now, even safe drivers will face inflated premiums for nearly a decade, simply due to experience.

As reported by The U.S. Sun, this policy change drew sharp criticism from advocates who say it unfairly penalizes young people entering the workforce or college.

Why the Changes Were Made

State lawmakers and the North Carolina Rate Bureau justified the increase by citing:

Skyrocketing claim costs due to medical bills and vehicle tech

due to medical bills and vehicle tech Increased frequency of crashes involving underinsured motorists

involving underinsured motorists The need to modernize NC’s outdated minimums, last changed over 25 years ago

But critics argue these changes disproportionately impact low-income and younger drivers, who are least able to absorb the higher premiums.

How Much More Will You Pay?

Estimates vary depending on age and vehicle type, but industry analysts suggest:

A 22-year-old driver in Charlotte could pay $300–$600 more per year

A 45-year-old driver in Raleigh with a clean record may see $100–$200/year increases

increases Households with teen drivers could face the steepest jumps of all

How to Lower Your Insurance Costs

Experts recommend:

Bundling auto with renters or homeowners insurance

auto with renters or homeowners insurance Signing up for safe driving programs like usage-based insurance

like usage-based insurance Comparing quotes from multiple insurers now that rules have shifted

from multiple insurers now that rules have shifted Looking into defensive driving courses, which some carriers reward with discounts

The NC Department of Insurance encourages drivers to review policies and ask providers how they’re applying the surcharge and coverage minimums.

What This Means for North Carolina Families

This is more than just an insurance tweak — it’s a major cost-of-living update. Families with multiple drivers, high school graduates getting their first cars, and even Uber drivers are all seeing unexpected rate hikes in July.

“It’s frustrating,” said a Durham parent with two kids on her policy. “They haven’t had any tickets, but their rates still jumped because of this new eight-year penalty.”

Has your auto insurance rate gone up since July? Were you surprised by the surcharge or confused about new coverage rules? Share your experience at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we’re reporting how policy shifts are affecting everyday North Carolina drivers.