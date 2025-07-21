Flash Flood Watch Issued for Central Illinois as Heavy Rainfall Threatens Springfield, Effingham, and Decatur

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Central Illinois is bracing for a round of intense thunderstorms expected to bring excessive rainfall and flash flooding through early Monday morning, according to federal forecasters.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for a large portion of the region, including Springfield, Effingham, Decatur, and surrounding areas. Rainfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour, particularly with stronger storm cells that may redevelop later this evening.

Widespread Flooding Risk from Already Saturated Ground

Heavy rain over the past few days has left much of the ground saturated, creating ideal conditions for flash flooding in both urban and rural areas. Forecasters warn that streets, rivers, and small streams may become overwhelmed, with low-water crossings and poorly drained farmland especially vulnerable.

The watch extends across numerous counties, including:

Schuyler

Mason

Logan

Piatt

Champaign

Vermilion

…and others along the corridor from Rushville to Hoopeston.

Additional Severe Weather Threats Possible

In addition to flooding concerns, the Hazardous Weather Outlook includes potential for:

Isolated tornadoes

Damaging wind gusts

Flooding along the Little Wabash River, particularly near Clay City

Residents are urged to monitor weather alerts overnight and take immediate action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued in their area.

Oppressive Heat Will Follow the Flood Threat

As the rain threat subsides by Monday, the region will shift into another weather hazard: extreme heat. Temperatures are expected to climb significantly by Tuesday, with heat index values ranging from 105°F to 115°F likely by midweek.

Emergency managers advise residents to prepare for:

Rapid temperature swings

Poor air quality

Heat-related illnesses, especially for vulnerable populations

Are you currently impacted by storms or flooding in Central Illinois? Have photos or safety concerns to share? Contact our newsroom at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com — we want to hear how your community is preparing or recovering.