North Georgia Heat Wave Intensifies: Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected Early This Week

ATLANTA, GA — A brutal stretch of summer heat is blanketing North Georgia with temperatures expected to hit the triple digits this week, prompting heat warnings and advisories across the region.

According to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes, temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid-90s Sunday and reach near 100°F by Monday, with minimal relief expected at night as lows remain in the 70s.

Extreme Heat Warnings Now In Effect

The National Weather Service issued its first Extreme Heat Warning of the year for the region on Sunday. Putnam County may see temperatures as high as 111°F by Monday, and similar conditions are forecast for areas including Milledgeville and Dublin.

The peak of the heat wave is expected on Monday and Tuesday, but meteorologists caution that dangerous conditions could persist through Thursday.

Local Forecasts by City

Atlanta: Highs expected to reach 99°F by Monday , with only a 30% chance of afternoon storms all week.

Highs expected to reach , with only a 30% chance of afternoon storms all week. Rome: Forecast shows temperatures climbing to 98°F Monday , with scattered afternoon storms possible.

Forecast shows , with scattered afternoon storms possible. LaGrange: Expect mid-90s highs with the best chance of rain (60%) arriving Thursday.

Expect with the best chance of rain (60%) arriving Thursday. Eatonton: Could hit 102°F on Monday, with heat index values exceeding 100°F even earlier.

Could hit on Monday, with heat index values exceeding 100°F even earlier. Athens: Daily temperatures rising from 90°F to near 100°F with isolated storms.

Daily temperatures rising from 90°F to near 100°F with isolated storms. Gainesville: Temperatures likely to peak around 99°F Monday ; light storms may offer short-lived relief.

Temperatures likely to peak around ; light storms may offer short-lived relief. Blairsville: Slightly cooler, but still mid-90s with daily storm chances.

Health and Safety Advisory

“Now we are looking at something major down the road… big time heat wave with highs approaching 100 here in Atlanta,” said FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist David Chandley.

Residents are urged to:

Stay hydrated

Avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours

Check on elderly and vulnerable neighbors

Never leave children or pets in parked cars

Cooling Centers Now Open Across Georgia

To assist with the heat emergency, cooling centers have opened in several counties, including:

What’s Next?

Forecasters say a slight increase in rain chances could arrive midweek, but extreme heat is expected to persist. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring a potential disturbance in the Gulf, which could influence weather patterns late next week.

Have you used your local cooling center or taken special steps to beat the heat? Let us know how you’re staying safe this week at saludastandard-sentinel.com.