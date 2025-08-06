Columbia City Council Advances Short-Term Rental Rule Changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Columbia City Council has taken the first step toward tightening regulations on short-term rentals, approving the first reading of an amended ordinance in a 6–1 vote during Tuesday’s meeting.

Key Changes in the Proposed Ordinance

If adopted, the ordinance would:

Raise the minimum booking age from 18 to 25 .

from . Require guests to book for at least two nights instead of one.

instead of one. Determine maximum occupancy based on the total number of guests in the home, not just overnight stays.

based on the total number of guests in the home, not just overnight stays. Require neighbor and neighborhood notifications before a property begins operating as a short-term rental, including providing a phone number for the owner or local representative.

before a property begins operating as a short-term rental, including providing a phone number for the owner or local representative. Allow police chiefs or their representatives to immediately revoke a permit in cases of violence, unsafe living conditions, or illegal activity.

Background on the Moratorium

The vote comes as Columbia remains under a year-long moratorium on new short-term rental permits, enacted after a shooting at an Airbnb in Elmwood Park earlier this year left one person dead and three injured.

Mayor Daniel Rickenmann has previously said the pause would allow the city to study rental impacts on neighborhoods and consider policy changes by Labor Day.

At the council’s July 15 meeting, members deferred a decision on repealing the moratorium, with Rickenmann expressing interest in making rule adjustments before lifting the pause.

What’s Next

The amended ordinance must pass two additional readings before it can become law. The moratorium on new short-term rentals remains in effect until further council action.

Do you own or live near a short-term rental in Columbia? Share your thoughts on the proposed changes with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.