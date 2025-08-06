Flash Flooding Threat in Southeast North Carolina Starting Wednesday Evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Southeast North Carolina faces an increased risk of flash flooding beginning Wednesday afternoon as multiple rounds of thunderstorms bring heavy rainfall through the weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington warns that storms will develop after 2 p.m. Wednesday, intensifying by evening. Residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas, especially near the Cape Fear River, are urged to prepare for rapid water rise and saturated ground conditions.

Hazardous Weather Outlook Issued

A Hazardous Weather Outlook remains in effect for New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus, and nearby inland counties. Rainfall totals between 0.5 and 1 inch are expected, with higher amounts possible in localized downpours.

Four Days of Storm Activity Ahead

Wednesday: Thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Heavy downpours possible by evening.

Thursday: Storms redevelop late in the afternoon; rain chance near 70%.

Friday: Scattered storms expected in both the morning and afternoon.

Saturday: More thunderstorms, especially late afternoon into evening.

Sunday: Slightly drier, though a small chance of showers persists.

Flood Safety Reminders

While severe weather is not anticipated, slow-moving storms can cause localized flooding. The NWS advises:

Avoid driving through flooded roads — turn around, don’t drown .

. Secure outdoor furniture and other loose items before storms arrive.

Monitor local forecasts for potential flood advisories or warnings.

Spotter activation is not expected, but further advisories may be issued as the situation evolves.

Five-Day Forecast for Wilmington, NC

Wednesday: High 85°F / Low 71°F — Thunderstorms likely (60%)

Thursday: High 84°F / Low 71°F — Showers & storms (70%)

Friday: High 85°F / Low 72°F — Continued storms (70%)

Saturday: High 86°F / Low 74°F — Thunderstorms likely (60%)

Sunday: High 88°F / Low 74°F — Slight chance of storms (30%)

Have you experienced flooding in your area during recent storms? Share your updates and photos with the community at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.