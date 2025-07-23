Fatty’s Pizza Reopens in North Macon with Carry-Out and Delivery at New Arkwright Road Spot

MACON, GA — After a few months of anticipation, Fatty’s Pizza has officially reopened its North Macon location—this time on Arkwright Road. The pizzeria made the move from its former Tom Hill Senior Boulevard address and is now set to serve up pies in a new carry-out and delivery-only setup.

New Location, Same Flavor

Fatty’s Pizza, a well-loved local chain with another spot downtown, closed its North Macon location back in late April to begin the transition. According to store manager Nas Meadows, the reopening marks a fresh start, even though the space itself isn’t larger than the previous one.

“We made a lot of sacrifices throughout the whole process of moving into the location,” Meadows shared. “Getting the right staff, getting our staff together, having all of everything ready for what’s coming.”

The new address at 3955 Arkwright Road previously housed Cow Pie’s and sits just a few storefronts away from Steve’s Steak & Seafood—which is also owned by the same team behind Fatty’s.

No Dine-In, But Plenty of Pizza

Unlike its former location, the new Arkwright Road store will focus exclusively on carry-out and delivery orders, removing dine-in services. However, that doesn’t mean customers won’t be getting the same great experience Fatty’s is known for.

“We’re just there to help each other with whatever,” said Meadows. “At the end of the day, we’re all a family, so we’re ready to serve y’all.”

Opening Day Giveaway

To celebrate the grand reopening, Fatty’s is offering a special giveaway for its first day of service. The first 100 customers who purchase two large pizzas will receive a free serving of their new limited-time menu item: pizza fries—potato wedges topped with marinara, cheese, and pepperoni.

The shop will be open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, and customers can also check out the downtown Macon location at 587 Cherry Street.

Have you tried the new Fatty’s Pizza location yet? Share your first impressions or pizza pics with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com!