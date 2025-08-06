Charleston County Under Flood Advisory Tuesday Night Due to Persistent Rain

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston issued a flood advisory Tuesday evening for Charleston County, warning residents of potential flooding from persistent rainfall. The advisory went into effect at 7:54 p.m. and remained active until 10 p.m.

NWS: Minor Flooding Expected in Low-Lying Areas

The NWS stated that flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected, particularly in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. Motorists were reminded of the danger of driving through flooded roads:

“Turn around, don’t drown. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

Safety Steps During Flood Conditions

Officials advise that anyone in flood-prone zones or camping in low-lying areas should seek higher ground immediately. Other recommendations include:

Evacuate promptly if ordered.

Disconnect utilities and appliances if time allows.

Avoid basements or rooms where electrical outlets are submerged.

Stay clear of floodwaters that may be electrified.

Call 911 if trapped by rising water.

Even 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and just 12 inches can carry away most cars.

Driving Tips for Heavy Rain and Flood-Prone Roads

The NWS advises the following for safe driving during heavy rainfall:

Switch on headlights for better visibility.

for better visibility. Drive in middle lanes to avoid water pooling at road edges.

to avoid water pooling at road edges. Steer clear of puddles to prevent hydroplaning.

Keep a safe distance behind large vehicles to maintain visibility.

Avoid flooded roadways — turn around if you encounter one.

What to Do If Your Vehicle Hydroplanes

Hydroplaning occurs when a vehicle loses traction and skids on water. The NWS says this is influenced by vehicle speed, water depth, and tire tread condition.

Steps to regain control:

Ease off the accelerator.

Steer gently into the skid.

Wait for tires to reconnect with the road before straightening.

Brake gently — normally if equipped with ABS, or pump brakes in older vehicles.

