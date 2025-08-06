Columbia, SC Under Flood Advisory Through Sunday Morning as Heavy Rain Swells Congaree River

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Persistent rainfall across the Midlands has triggered a flood advisory for the Columbia metro area through 8 a.m. Sunday, as water levels on the Congaree River approach flood stage and low-lying neighborhoods brace for possible inundation.

Advisory Extends Across the Midlands

The National Weather Service (NWS) says the advisory covers much of the Columbia area, with a broader Flood Warning extending for several rivers into Monday. River gauges near Columbia and Gadsden are expected to crest, posing risks for areas along the riverbanks.

Major roads in Cayce, West Columbia, and near Congaree National Park could experience high water, while poor-drainage areas face a heightened threat of flash flooding.

Residents Urged to Prepare

Officials advise residents in flood-prone zones to prepare for possible evacuations, charge mobile devices, and have an emergency plan ready in case water rises overnight.

Motorists should never attempt to cross flooded streets or bypass barricades. Alternate routes should be used when high water is present, as floodwaters can rise quickly — especially after dark.

More Rain Ahead

Thunderstorms are expected to remain likely Wednesday and Thursday, adding to flooding concerns and slowing drainage. Even as rain chances decrease slightly by Friday, wet ground and swollen rivers will keep flood threats elevated through the weekend.

Updated forecasts and possible new advisories are expected by Wednesday morning.

Five-Day Forecast for Columbia, SC

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 81°F – rain likely all day

Showers and thunderstorms, high 81°F – rain likely all day Thursday: Chance of thunderstorms, high 82°F – flood threat continues

Chance of thunderstorms, high 82°F – flood threat continues Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers, high 85°F

Partly sunny with scattered showers, high 85°F Saturday: Showers possible, high 87°F – minor flooding still possible

Showers possible, high 87°F – minor flooding still possible Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 89°F – rivers slow to recede

Have you been impacted by flooding in the Midlands this week? Share your updates and photos with the community at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.