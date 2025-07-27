South Carolina Heat Wave Brings Dangerous Nighttime Conditions Through Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is facing a dangerously intense heat wave this weekend, with little to no relief even after sunset. Temperatures are expected to top 100°F in several areas, and heat index values could soar as high as 113°F through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Across the Midlands and especially in Columbia, residents are already enduring triple-digit heat during the day. What’s making this stretch even more hazardous is the failure of temperatures to drop overnight, creating a constant stress on the body.

Overnight Heat Offers No Break

Saturday night will remain uncomfortably warm and humid, with overnight lows only falling into the upper 70s. On Sunday, forecasts show actual temperatures again climbing past 100°F, with “feels like” temperatures reaching or exceeding 108°F.

For the first time this season, the Heat Advisory has been extended into overnight hours, meaning even after sunset, the heat index could stay close to 90°F. Health officials say this gives the body little opportunity to recover, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly or those without air conditioning.

Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Monday

Looking ahead, Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day yet. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, signaling a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses. Some locations could hit 113°F heat index values, with oppressive humidity and full sun exposure pushing conditions into dangerous territory.

Residents are urged to:

Limit time outdoors during peak heat (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Stay hydrated with water every hour

with water every hour Wear light clothing

Seek air conditioning , even if temporarily

, even if temporarily Check in on neighbors, especially seniors and those with medical conditions

Have you experienced issues with overnight heat in your neighborhood? Tell us how you’re staying cool and what community resources are available near you. Share your story at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.