HTeaO Iced Tea Chain Launches First Arizona Location in Glendale

ARIZONA — National iced tea franchise HTeaO is making its Arizona debut this week with a brand-new location in Glendale, bringing its popular menu of over 20 tea flavors to the West Valley community.

The new store, located near 91st and Glendale Avenues in the Westgate Entertainment District, is scheduled to officially open Saturday, according to a company announcement.

Free Tea and Grand Opening Giveaways

To celebrate the grand opening, HTeaO will offer free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to noon, and the first 250 guests will receive HTeaO-branded shirts and stickers as part of the festivities.

Franchise leaders say the decision to launch in Arizona follows strong local demand.

“We have received an overwhelming number of requests to bring HTeaO to Arizona, and we couldn’t be more excited to finally make it happen,” said Shane Clark, the company’s Chief Development Officer, in a statement quoted by KTAR News.

Clark added that the brand’s mission of “Brewing Purpose” aligns with the vibrant, community-centered spirit of Arizona neighborhoods.

More Stores Coming to the State

The Glendale location is just the beginning. HTeaO has announced plans to expand across Arizona in the next three years, with a second Glendale location scheduled to open in October.

The company already operates in nine states and is looking to further its reach with committed franchisees throughout the western U.S.

What’s on the Menu?

Customers can expect a broad tea selection featuring over 20 flavors, both sweetened and unsweetened — including options like:

Sweet Cherry

Mint

Coconut

Watermelon

In addition to its iced tea lineup, the shop will also serve hot and iced coffee to cater to morning commuters and afternoon sippers alike.

Local Leaders Welcome the New Addition

Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers praised the arrival of HTeaO, noting how the company’s humble beginnings match the city’s own values.

“As Glendale continues to grow, we still remember our small-town origins — just like HTeaO,” Weiers said.

The new location will operate Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10:05 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:05 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it remains open an extra hour until 11:05 p.m.

