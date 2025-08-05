California Woman Sentenced to 17 Years After Major Drug Trafficking Case Tied to South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A California woman has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after admitting to trafficking more than 120 pounds of drugs into South Carolina.

Drug Deliveries Spanned Charlotte to Greenville

Dana Diane Shay, 37, of Fountain Valley, California, pleaded guilty to conspiring in a significant drug trafficking operation that delivered massive amounts of narcotics to the region. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Shay made two separate drug drops in Charlotte between November and December 2020, moving approximately 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 45 pounds of marijuana.

WSPA reports that Shay was arrested just one month later on federal trafficking charges and was placed on bond in Greenville.

Shay Became a Fugitive After Cutting Off Ankle Monitor

Despite being granted bond, authorities say Shay tampered with her release terms by cutting off her ankle monitor in August 2021 and fleeing the area. She remained on the run for three years until she was captured out of state and extradited back to South Carolina in August 2024.

Federal Judge Imposes Lengthy Sentence

A U.S. District Court judge handed down a 17-year federal prison sentence, followed by five years of supervised release. In addition to prison time, Shay was also ordered to pay $300,000, according to the official release.

The lengthy sentence highlights the seriousness with which courts are addressing high-volume drug trafficking across state lines.

