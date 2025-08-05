Infant Fatally Shot in South Carolina Apartment; Police Searching for Gunmen

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A tragic shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday has claimed the life of a 7-month-old baby, prompting an urgent manhunt for the gunmen responsible, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Authorities identified the infant as Zymir Demarco Smith, who was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck inside an apartment on the 300 block of Collins Avenue, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Infant Found Bleeding, Pronounced Dead at Scene

At around 4:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they discovered evidence of a shooting and followed a trail of blood into the residence, where they found the injured child.

Emergency medical services attempted to revive Zymir, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

“This is a senseless and heartbreaking tragedy for our entire community,” said Major Art Littlejohn in an official release.

Multiple Rounds Fired Into Apartment While Infant Slept

Investigators believe the child and his mother were both asleep at the time of the attack when multiple shots were fired into the home by unknown suspects. No one else was reported injured.

Police have not released any suspect description, and no arrests have been made. The motive remains unknown.

“There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire,” police stated, emphasizing that the investigation remains active.

Police Seeking Public’s Help

Littlejohn stressed the department’s commitment to solving the case, stating, “We will use every available resource to determine who is responsible for this homicide.”

“We are asking anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward and assist,” he added.

Residents with knowledge of the incident are urged to contact authorities at:

Spartanburg Police: 864-596-2065

864-596-2065 CrimeStoppers: 888-CRIME-SC

888-CRIME-SC Or submit a tip online

If you live in Spartanburg or nearby and heard or saw anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning, your information could help bring justice to this grieving family. Call or submit a tip anonymously.