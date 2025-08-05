13-Year-Old Fatally Shot in North Charleston, Two Arrested for Murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A 13-year-old boy was tragically shot and killed last month in North Charleston, and police have now arrested two individuals in connection with the homicide.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the victim, Amir Sims, was gunned down on July 19 along Azalea Drive. He was rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Two Suspects in Custody

Police confirmed that 20-year-old Jalin McCormick was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force on July 30. Authorities described him as a primary suspect in the deadly shooting.

The second suspect, 18-year-old Carlise Noble Jr., surrendered to authorities on the morning of August 4, bringing some closure to the search for those responsible.

Charges and Detention

Both McCormick and Noble are facing murder charges as well as charges for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The suspects are currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center while the investigation and judicial proceedings continue.

As reported by WYFF 4, the North Charleston Police Department has not yet released information about the motive or any potential gang involvement.

