Sentara Opens $278M Hospital, Launching New Healthcare Era in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A new era in health care is beginning for Elizabeth City and the surrounding rural communities, as Sentara Health unveils its $278 million Albemarle Regional Medical Campus, officially opening to patients on August 8.

The newly constructed facility replaces the aging Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and aims to dramatically expand access to modern health services in northeastern North Carolina — especially for underserved residents.

Advanced Features and Modern Care Design

Hospital leaders say the new campus is packed with state-of-the-art upgrades, including virtual nursing technology that allows remote staff to provide real-time patient support.

“The camera does turn away from the patient and will stay turned away,” explained one staff member during a facility tour. “So they don’t have to worry about someone watching them when they are unsure who’s there.”

Another key feature is the region’s only integrated labor, delivery, recovery, and postpartum unit, where new mothers can stay in one room throughout the entire birthing process — a rare offering in rural communities.

“It’s really spacious, really comfortable, filled with light and it’s encouraging for families,” said Teresa Watson, president of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

A Deep Connection to Community Roots

Despite the new high-tech building, hospital staff say the heart of the operation remains unchanged.

Longtime team members like Willie Mae, who has worked in all three Albemarle hospital locations since the first opened in 1915, are helping usher in this new chapter with pride.

“… It makes me feel like we’re moving to another city,” she said, smiling.

Others like Deb Brite, the hospital’s housekeeping manager, view the new campus as a continuation of a deep personal and family legacy.

“I’ve been here for 20 years. My mom worked here. I was born here, at the old Albemarle. I had my first daughter here, and I had my first grandson here,” Brite said.

“It’s a family and community thing. People you went to high school with… we are still here together.”

A New Chapter for Elizabeth City Healthcare

The launch of the Sentara Albemarle Regional Medical Campus represents more than just a construction milestone — it signals a new investment in community care, equity in rural access, and a long-term commitment to the people of northeastern North Carolina.

“We are super excited to bring forth a new era of healthcare,” Watson said.

As the facility opens its doors this August, both longtime staff and new patients alike are expected to benefit from the mix of tradition and innovation shaping Elizabeth City’s medical future.

What do you think about the investment in rural health infrastructure? Share your thoughts with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com.