Charlotte Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole in 2019 Fast-Food Parking Lot Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County jury has sentenced Algia Clark Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole after finding him guilty of murdering 20-year-old A’mari McCaskill in 2019. The verdict comes six years after the fatal shooting that stemmed from a social media feud and escalated to gun violence in a northwest Charlotte parking lot.

The trial began on June 23, 2025, and concluded this week with Clark convicted of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Queen City News.

Ongoing Feud Turned Fatal

Investigators say the conflict between Clark and McCaskill, along with McCaskill’s cousin, began in April 2019 and continued through that summer. The dispute, fueled by confrontational posts and threats on social media, intensified when Clark reportedly messaged the victim asking if the issue would be settled with “fades or shots” — slang for fists or firearms.

Weeks before the shooting, Clark was seen pointing a gun at the victim’s vehicle on Frazier Avenue and allegedly showed up at McCaskill’s home asking for him — but left when he wasn’t there.

Shooting Captured on Surveillance Video

On August 20, 2019, McCaskill and several friends visited a fast-food restaurant in northwest Charlotte. One of Clark’s acquaintances spotted them and notified Clark, who arrived at the scene on foot.

Surveillance footage confirmed that Clark briefly entered the restaurant, greeted the victim, and then exited. McCaskill followed him outside into the back parking lot and raised his hands, seemingly preparing to fight. Clark pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot McCaskill in the head, then fled the scene on foot.

Investigation and Arrest

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department recovered a 9mm cartridge casing at the crime scene. Multiple witnesses interviewed by CMPD detectives identified Clark as the shooter.

He was arrested four days later and held pending trial. His conviction and life sentence bring a legal close to a case that shocked many across the northwest Charlotte community.

Justice Delivered After Six Years

Though the killing occurred in 2019, the trial only began this summer. Prosecutors described the incident as a calculated act of revenge, with digital evidence and witness statements forming the backbone of the case.

McCaskill’s family has not publicly commented since the sentencing, but community members said they hope the outcome brings some measure of closure.

Do you believe the court system handles social media–fueled violence effectively? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments at saludastandard-sentinel.com.