Houston Man Arrested After Luring Chinese Woman with Fake Job Offer and Raped Her

HOUSTON – A 22-year-old undocumented migrant from Honduras has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping after allegedly luring a Chinese woman to Texas with a fake job offer and holding her captive in a trailer for several days.

The man, identified as Jose Carcamo, was taken into custody on July 14, after officers responded to reports of a woman screaming for help in East Houston. Investigators say the victim was found in a severely traumatized condition after being locked inside a trailer home where she was tied up, beaten, and sexually assaulted multiple times.

Woman Lured from New York With Promise of Job

According to investigators, the woman had initially traveled from New York to Houston after being promised a higher-paying job as a masseuse. However, upon arrival, she was immediately stripped of her passport, confined, and subjected to days of abuse.

Lt. John Klafka, head of the Harris County Sheriff’s adult special crimes unit, said the woman believed she was joining a legitimate job opportunity:

“She said she was a masseuse up in New York. She was offered a position down here in Houston that paid more money. So she was given transportation down here.”

Surveillance and Eyewitnesses Led to Arrest

The New York Post reported that doorbell camera footage captured Carcamo forcibly dragging the woman down the street while she resisted. Witnesses also saw her trying to run away before being grabbed and taken back to the trailer.

Police said the woman had no access to food or water during her captivity, and her screams were what prompted a nearby resident to alert the authorities.

When deputies arrived, they discovered her locked inside a closet, visibly injured and traumatized.

Believed to Be Part of Broader Trafficking Ring

Authorities believe this incident is part of a larger human trafficking operation spanning multiple states. The victim is now safe and receiving support, but law enforcement officials are expanding the investigation to identify other victims and traffickers.

Lt. Klafka emphasized the emotional toll the case has taken on the woman:

“You’re in a foreign country. You were brought from one giant city to another that’s halfway across the country, south. And she has no friends, no family. Nobody is here for her.”

Ongoing Investigation

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, along with federal partners, is working to uncover more details and potential accomplices. The case highlights the dangers of human trafficking and how easily vulnerable individuals can be exploited under false promises.

More developments are expected as law enforcement continues to probe the network behind this incident.

