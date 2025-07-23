Teen Girl Arrested in Connection to May Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a 17-year-old girl in connection to the May shooting death of another teen in Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, Madison Bunch, 17, was taken into custody on Monday, July 21, in Harris County with the help of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. She is now charged with murder and burglary in the fatal shooting of David Escobar, also 17, who was killed on May 6.

Fatal Shooting on Vineville Street

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on May 6 in the 1000 block of Vineville Street. Officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to the scene and discovered Escobar suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite the efforts of emergency medical crews, Escobar was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after first responders arrived.

Ongoing Investigation and Court Appearance

The Columbus Police Department’s Fugitive Unit coordinated with Harris County deputies to arrest Bunch. She is now awaiting her preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, at 1:30 p.m. in Recorder’s Court.

The investigation is being led by the Violent Crimes Unit, and officers are still working to gather more details surrounding the events that led up to Escobar’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. A. Fairbanks at 706-225-4381. Tips can also be submitted anonymously.

