Shuster’s Candy and Creamery Brings Sweet Nostalgia to Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. — A delightful new business is bringing old-fashioned charm and sugary sweetness to the heart of downtown Macon. Shuster’s Candy and Creamery, co-founded by husband and wife duo Jonathan and Tennile Shuster, is now open at 616 Poplar Street — offering a nostalgic candy and ice cream experience inspired by generations past.

Family Legacy Inspires Sweet New Venture

Jonathan Shuster, previously in the corporate world, credits his wife for encouraging the leap into entrepreneurship. Tired of office life, Tennile suggested he pursue a long-held dream of running an ice cream shop — a dream deeply rooted in family history.

“My grandparents, my uncle, and my dad worked in our family’s candy and ice cream shop back in Newark, New Jersey, during the 1950s,” Jonathan shared. “We wanted to bring that same feeling to downtown Macon — an old-school mom-and-pop shop with a modern twist.”

A Mission to Delight Every Customer

The shop’s cheeky tagline, “Be your own sugar daddy,” captures the lighthearted, whimsical atmosphere the couple hopes to foster.

From the moment customers walk through the door, the Shusters want them to feel enveloped in joy. “We want people to see, hear, and smell something wonderful,” Jonathan said in an interview with WGXA News. “We want them to come back not just for the candy and ice cream, but because they had a really wonderful experience.”

Grand Opening Details and Sneak Peek

Locals are invited to a soft opening on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where early visitors can get a sneak peek of the store and its offerings. The grand opening celebration will take place on July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring free samples, prizes, and more community fun.

What to Expect at Shuster’s

Handcrafted ice cream and classic candies

and A nostalgic, vintage-inspired store interior

A locally owned, family-run atmosphere

Friendly service and an emphasis on customer joy

Whether you’re a lifelong Macon resident or just passing through, Shuster’s Candy and Creamery is already becoming a sweet new staple in the community.

What do you think of nostalgic ice cream shops like this one? Share your thoughts or favorite candy memories with us at SaludaStandard-Sentinel.com!